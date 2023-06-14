2 teens arrested in deadly road rage shooting in Aurora

Aurora police have arrested two people in connection with last week's deadly road rage shooting in the Dayton Triangle neighborhood. The suspects, both 18 years old, were arrested on Monday.

Juan Carlos Rivas-Luna was arrested on one charge of first-degree murder and Aracely Enriquez was arrested on one charge of accessory to first-degree murder. They were arrested by the Aurora police SWAT team in the 1000 block of Hanover Street.

CBS

Police believe the teens were involved in the shooting that happened just before 10 p.m. June 5 on South Havana Street near East Idaho Place. A 48-year-old Denver man was shot in his car and later died at the hospital.

Investigators said the shooting was a result of a road rage incident.

Police said the investigation into the deadly shooting continues. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).