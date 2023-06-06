Watch CBS News
Local News

48-year-old man killed in Aurora road rage shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Police say deadly shooting at Havana and Idaho investigated as road rage
Police say deadly shooting at Havana and Idaho investigated as road rage 00:28

A fatal shooting on Monday night on Havana Street was road rage, Aurora police say. A 48 year old man died in the crime.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Havana Street and Idaho Place. That's near the intersection of Havana and Mississippi Avenue. Investigators had a stretch of Havana closed until just before rush hour on Tuesday.

map.jpg
CBS

 Police are asking for help getting information about a suspect vehicle that is described as either a red or maroon Ford Explorer. It was driving erratically on Havana Street from Alameda Avenue to Idaho Place at about 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

The person who died has not been identified.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 1:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.