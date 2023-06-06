48-year-old man killed in Aurora road rage shooting

Police say deadly shooting at Havana and Idaho investigated as road rage

A fatal shooting on Monday night on Havana Street was road rage, Aurora police say. A 48 year old man died in the crime.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Havana Street and Idaho Place. That's near the intersection of Havana and Mississippi Avenue. Investigators had a stretch of Havana closed until just before rush hour on Tuesday.

CBS

Police are asking for help getting information about a suspect vehicle that is described as either a red or maroon Ford Explorer. It was driving erratically on Havana Street from Alameda Avenue to Idaho Place at about 9:50 p.m. on Monday.

The person who died has not been identified.