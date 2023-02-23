Colorado senators introduce bill that would establish Space National Guard

Colorado senators, John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet, joined a bipartisan group of their Senate colleagues this week to introduce the Space National Guard Establishment Act.

The bill would establish a Space National Guard, which would bring in current Air and Army National Guard members to perform space-related duties within the Space Force command structure.

"Colorado's National Guard is a big part of our space industry," said John Hickenlooper. "Creating a Space National Guard will help our talented space professionals transition to civilian life, while continuing to serve."

The Air Force, Space Force, and the National Guard Bureau have already developed a plan to establish a Space National Guard, but have yet to implement that plan.

"It is critically important that our military stands ready to defend American leadership in space," said Michael Bennet. "Colorado is home to more National Guard members serving space missions than any other state. By establishing the Space National Guard, we can help the Space Force retain and activate highly-skilled talent, and ensure our military is ready for the challenges of the 21st century."

There are currently more than 1,000 National Guard members performing space-related duties from within the Air National Guard.

However, organizational problems consistently arise now that all other space service members fall under the Space Force.

A dedicated National Guard for the Space Force would assist talented active-duty Space Force personnel transition into civilian-based careers, while ensuring they are able to continue serving their country as well as their states.

The bill would also streamline funding and allow for better implementation of the mobilization processes, inspection systems, and policies and culture of the Space Force branch.