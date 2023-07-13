Watch CBS News
Local News

2 climbers rescued on east face of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

2 climbers rescued on east face of Longs Peak
2 climbers rescued on east face of Longs Peak 00:19

Two climbers were rescued on the east face of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park rangers received a report on Tuesday evening that two climbers were stranded and unable to complete their climb as rescuers set out early Wednesday morning. 

On the evening of Tuesday, July 11, 2023, park rangers received a report of two climbers stranded and unable to complete...

Posted by Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday, July 13, 2023

They were able to help the climbers get down the north face of Longs Peak and made it back to the trailhead Wednesday evening. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on July 13, 2023 / 3:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.