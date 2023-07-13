2 climbers rescued on east face of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park

Two climbers were rescued on the east face of Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Park rangers received a report on Tuesday evening that two climbers were stranded and unable to complete their climb as rescuers set out early Wednesday morning.

They were able to help the climbers get down the north face of Longs Peak and made it back to the trailhead Wednesday evening.