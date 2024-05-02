2 arrested in Colorado after victim found on air mattress with hip fractures, maggots burrowing into her body

Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a Colorado woman who was rushed to the hospital after she was found lying on an air mattress in a garage with hip fractures and maggots burrowing into her body. One of those suspects is the victim's son.

Brian Seitz, the victim's son, and Laura Prats, Brian Seitz's girlfriend, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the death of Sheryl Seitz.

Brian Seitz Jefferson County

The investigation began when the Arvada Fire Department was called to reports of a sick person at an Airbnb in the 6400 block of Kendall Street. When paramedics arrived, they found Sheryl Seitz, 58, lying on an air mattress in the garage that crews said was covered with filth and maggots.

They rushed her to the hospital where she died the next day. According to hospital records, Sheryl was suffering from bed sores, two hip fractures, a "loosely connected wrist," ulcers, septic shock and maggots burrowing into her body.

Investigators with the Arvada Police Department learned that the crimes likely occurred at 5830 W. 56th Avenue at an RV storage lot in unincorporated Jefferson County. The victim and the two suspects resided separately at the RV storage lot.

Laura Prats Jefferson County

When Jefferson County took over the investigation, they executed search warrants at the trailer where the suspects lived and the RV where Sheryl lived as well as the vehicle driven by the suspects. According to investigators, the RV where Sheryl lived did not have running water or a bed for her to sleep in. The only source of heat in the RV was a space heater.

Investigators said that Brian Seitz, 36, and Prats, 53, had become caretakers for Sheryl for the last six or seven years due to her declining medical condition. Investigators verified that both suspects had received state funding for Sheryl's care through a home health care company for 83 hours a week.

The autopsy for Sheryl is still pending as the investigation into her death continues.

Brian Seitz and Prats have been arrested for crimes against at-risk person resulting in death and crimes against at-risk person resulting in serious bodily injury. Brian Seitz faces an additional charge of tampering with physical evidence. Both were scheduled to appear in Jefferson County Court on Thursday morning.