2 arrested, accused of stealing $10K worth of tires and wheels from Colorado dealership

Two suspects have been arrested thanks to "Great proactive policing," according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The suspects were arrested after a suspicious U-haul truck was found with an estimated $10,000 worth of tires and wheels that had been stolen from a dealership.

According to detectives, a deputy was patrolling the parking lot of a dealership in the 1000 block of Plum Valley Lane in Highlands Ranch about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, when he observed a suspicious U-haul truck. The truck was loaded with approximately $10,000 worth of tires and wheels that had been taken from a locked storage cage behind the dealership.

Douglas County

The deputy said the suspects ran away before they were caught. A short while later, deputies received a call about two males attempting to break into vehicles at a nearby hotel on Plaza Drive. That's when the sheriff's office set up a perimeter with the assistance of drone and K9 units.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, one suspect was found in the hotel lobby and the second was apprehended by deputies after a short chase.

Investigators said a U-Haul key was found in one of the suspect's pockets, and that he was confirmed to have rented the vehicle. Both suspects were taken into custody.

"I'm proud of our deputies for staying sharp, trusting their instincts, and taking quick action. This is the kind of relentless dedication our community can count on. No matter how big or small the crime, we will go after criminals and chase them down. If you break the law in Douglas County, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable. We're not backing down," said Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly in a social media post.