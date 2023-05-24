Watch CBS News
Broomfield City Council votes to close 1stBank Center

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

City leaders in Broomfield plan to close 1stBank Center by the end of the year. They want to demolish the city-owned 6,500-seat venue by next spring.  

MU1STBANK02-- The 1st Bank Center, formerly the Broomfield Event Center, opens on Friday. Artist Jeremy Stein was responsible for much of the redesign to give the center a new look. RJ Sangosti/ The Denver Post
Inside 1stBank Center   RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images

1stBank Center is located on 11 acres just off Highway 36. It opened in 2010 and was previously was named the Broomfield Events Center. It existed under that name for about 4 years.

The city says maintaining the center costs too much. The Broomfield City Council voted unanimously to terminate its operating agreement with Peak Entertainment Tuesday night.

Council members said the future of the site has not been determined and that development depends on what the market can bear.

The arena needed $5 million worth of maintenance including a new roof and heating system.

