19th annual Boulder International Film Festival is underway: "Features, shorts, animations, documentaries, so it's a really competitive process"

The 19th annual Boulder International Film Festival is underway where organizers say they've narrowed 1,500 entries to just 66 films.

"Features, shorts, animations, documentaries, so it's a really competitive process," said BIFF co-founder and director, Kathy Beeck.

She says both energy and attendance are high this year.

"We were coming back from COVID still last year and it didn't feel like we came all the way back. This year it feels like we're all the way back," Beeck said.

The four-day festival involves screenings, showcases, parties, and an award for outstanding performer of the year.

CBS

This year's recipient is actor F. Murray Abraham, who received the award for his role in the HBO series The White Lotus.

"We sort of all get together with the Hollywood reporter and say who should we give this award to this year? We just love F. Murray Abraham. He's a personal favorite of ours and we thought he's just a great candidate and were so excited that he's here," Beeck said.

"This is a wonderful title to give to a man!" Abraham said.

The actor is no stranger to recognition, having won an Academy Award for best actor in Amadeus. But he says this award feels different.

"This is special because its personal and I take it very seriously," Abraham said.

Abraham arrived at the Boulder Theater Saturday with his granddaughter Hannan.

"I've been proud of him all my life and being here in Boulder, it's just been really incredible," Hannan said. It's the pair's first time in Boulder. Earlier in the day they visited the Colorado Chautauqua.

"This is my first time in Boulder, but not the last," Abraham said, "it's absolutely sensational here, really gorgeous."

Abraham accepted the award Saturday night and recorded a live episode of Scott Feinberg's "Awards Chatter" podcast.

The full podcast will be available at the Hollywood Reporter. The actor leaves early Sunday morning, going on to promote his new movie, "The Magic Flute."

There's still time to get tickets for the last day of the festival Sunday. You can buy tickets at https://bit.ly/41YUfqL