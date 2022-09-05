18th and California RTD light rail station closed Tuesday through Sept. 13
RTD is closing the light rail station at 18th and California for a week. The station will close on Tuesday through Sept. 13.
Light rail trains will not serve the station to allow construction crews to replace the sidewalk along California Street. That sidewalk will also be closed to pedestrian during this time.
The station and sidewalk will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.