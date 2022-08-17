16th Street Mall gets new pavers as part of renovation

City of Denver showed off new pavers that are coming to 16th Street Mall

The 16th Street Mall is undergoing a massive renovation and part of that includes new pavers. The City of Denver is putting in new pavers for its curbless design along most of the mall.

The new pavement includes a pattern similar to what's already there honoring the original Navajo rug and diamondback rattlesnake pattern.

"We're replacing the granite paver system because it's deteriorating... you can see it on the mall," said Nancy Kuhn with DOTI.

Those patterns have been a prominent feature for more than 40 years. The new pavers are said to have better surface friction which should improve pedestrian safety by preventing slips.

The 16th Street Mall renovation is a $150 million project. It's expected to be finished by the end of 2024.