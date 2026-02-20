13th and 14th avenues in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood convert from one-way to two-way

Drivers traveling along the roadways adjacent to a portion of East Colfax Avenue will see some changes coming soon. The Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is converting 13th and 14th avenues from one-way to two-way between Quebec and Yosemite.

A portion of 14th Avenue was converted from a one-way street to a two-way street. CBS

DOTI says this change will hopefully slow down vehicles and better reflect the existing neighborhood context. DOTI says about 3,000 drivers travel through this area each day. They are also working to address speeding, serious crashes, intersection safety and multimodal connectivity issues along that stretch.

DOTI says the conversion from one-way to two-way in the East Colfax neighborhood has been a long-standing request. Speed data captured from April to October 2023 found that the majority of drivers on these stretches were traveling at greater than 40 mph, while the posted speed limit is 30 mph. As part of this effort, DOTI said the speed limit in that area will be lowered to 25 mph.

CBS

DOTI says a future project included in the recently-passed Vibrant Denver Bond will analyze a different part of the East 13th and 14th corridors. That bond project has not yet begun, and the public will be notified of ways to participate in that work at a later date.

DOTI has placed signs warning of roadwork in the area.