12th measles case confirmed in Colorado, connected to out-of-state traveler

Another case of measles in Colorado has been confirmed, bringing the total to 12. Windsor officials said a vaccinated Denver County resident who was on a flight with another infected person is the most recent case. The infection has led to several potential exposures.

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment advised anyone who was at the King Soopers location at 1520 Main St. in Windsor on Saturday between 10:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. to monitor for symptoms. Symptoms can appear up to 21 days after exposure and include high fever, cough, runny nose, red, watery eyes and a rash that begins on the face and spreads.

Officials said that the best protection is the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine. They added that, in rare cases, people who have been vaccinated can still contract the measles, but their symptoms are milder and they are less likely to spread it to others. Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to call their healthcare provider or hospital before visiting to avoid exposing others.

The latest case is the most recent in a string of cases associated with an out-of-state traveler who flew into Denver International Airport while infectious. Infections in four passengers on Turkish Airlines flight 201, which arrived in Denver on May 13, and two people who were at the airport during the exposure period the following day have been confirmed so far.