Firefighters reach 100% containment on large wildfire in southeast Colorado

Following a long operation to stop the Poitrey Canyon Fire in southeast Colorado, firefighters have reached 100% containment.

The wildfire ignited on private property in Las Animas County, northwest of the Town of Kim, on April 24 and quickly grew to over 2,000 acres. Dry, windy conditions fueled the fire's spread, prompting Gov. Jared Polis to declare a disaster emergency.

Town of Kim

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said that air tankers and helicopters aided its containment efforts. By late Sunday night, they had reached 100% containment of the fire.

The CDFPC said," The DFPC Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) successfully guided firefighters to heat sources in close proximity to control lines, and crews made great progress patrolling and mopping up hot spots along the perimeter."

They added that most resources are being released, but an engine will stay to patrol and monitor the area for at least another day.

Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control

Widespread rain is expected in the area on Monday.

The National Interagency Fire Center said officials believe the fire was human caused.