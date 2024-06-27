10 Mile Pride and the high country's relationship with the LGBTQ+ community

Mountain communities say 10 Mile Pride is an event they look to support

Mountain communities say 10 Mile Pride is an event they look to support

Mountain communities say 10 Mile Pride is an event they look to support

In the years Mitchell Ringquist has lived in Summit County, he's now witnessing support from the local community unlike anything he's seen before.

The 10 Mile Pride celebration held its second annual event earlier in June as a Pride Month event, featuring fireside chats on supporting the LGBTQ+ community, drag concerts and art displays.

That kind of openness and celebration stirred deep emotions for Ringquist, who noted the mountains have always been inclusive but not always publicly so.

"Joyful. Celebrated. Beautiful," Ringquist listed. "Included. Uplifted. Supported. Magnificent. Important. Needed."

CBS

This support was exactly what GoBreck aimed to inspire with the event, fostering greater public backing for the marginalized LGBTQ+ community.

"It was amazing to see our vibrant local LGBTQ+ community and allies come out to celebrate together," said Melissa Andrews, spokesperson for 10 Mile Pride. "Community members expressed how meaningful it was to have this visibility and uplifting approach during Pride Month."

It wasn't always this way, Ringquist recalled. The Bunk House Lodge, once exclusively for gay men, used to operate discreetly.

"It was a safe haven, but it wasn't openly embraced by the wider community," Ringquist remembered. "Visibility wasn't a priority."

Now, Ringquist jokes about opening the lodge to more than just gay men, offering "hetero-friendly" rentals. Despite increased support in his mountain town, he acknowledges there's still progress to be made.

"Open discussions, advocate for change, and encourage others to see beyond labels," Ringquist urged. "Choose inclusion over exclusion."

Michael Miscisin, One Colorado Board Member, echoed Ringquist's sentiment at this year's 10 Mile Pride event. His organization supports legislation in Colorado that ensures equal rights for all, regardless of sexual orientation, and opposes regressive bills aimed at stripping away these rights.

CBS

"The recent actions of some, burning pride flags and making derogatory remarks, are deeply unfortunate during a time of celebration," Miscisin remarked. "Such language fosters an environment where tragic events, like those in Colorado Springs, can occur."

CBS News Colorado's Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson asked about balancing celebration with acknowledging ongoing LGBTQ+ struggles.

"It's crucial to celebrate our victories and rally around causes that protect people," Miscisin emphasized. "If we only focus on the negatives, it becomes disheartening."

Ringquist knows firsthand the challenges his community faces, having undergone facial reconstruction after a family attack due to his sexual orientation. He hopes for civil discourse, urging everyone, regardless of their identity, to open their hearts and minds.

"To my allies and the broader community, I ask you to empathize and reflect," Ringquist said. "Consider how you would want to be treated if you were different. Let's learn from each other without judgment."

Look forward to next year's 10 Mile Pride celebration in Breckenridge during June.