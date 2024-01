Colorado Springs firefighters rush to put out house fire amid frigid temperatures

Firefighters in Colorado Springs rushed to a burning home early Friday morning. Crews arrived at the fire in a home in the 2600 block of E. Bijou Street before 7 a.m.

One person was rushed to the hospital for minor injuries. What caused the fire is being investigated.

One person was rushed to the hospital for minor injuries. What caused the fire is being investigated.