1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 287 northwest of Denver
One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 287 and Dillon Road in Lafayette early Monday morning. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were notified of the crash at 6:23 a.m.
Police said the preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan pickup was driving eastbound through the intersection on a green light and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup driving southbound through a red light. Investigators said the force of the impact sent both trucks into the traffic light pole in the median.
Police said the Nissan was driven by a male, approximately 52 years old, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers said the Chevy was driven by a male, approximately 56 years old, who was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. No other passengers were believed to be in the vehicles.
Highway 287 was closed for a time during the crash investigation and cleanup. All lanes reopened after 9 a.m.