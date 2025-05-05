1 killed, 1 hospitalized after crash on Highway 287 northwest of Denver

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 287 and Dillon Road in Lafayette early Monday morning. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers were notified of the crash at 6:23 a.m.

A deadly crash closed Highway 287 and Dillon Road in Lafayette on Monday. CBS

Police said the preliminary investigation shows that a Nissan pickup was driving eastbound through the intersection on a green light and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup driving southbound through a red light. Investigators said the force of the impact sent both trucks into the traffic light pole in the median.

Police said the Nissan was driven by a male, approximately 52 years old, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers said the Chevy was driven by a male, approximately 56 years old, who was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries. No other passengers were believed to be in the vehicles.

One person was killed and another hospitalized after a crash on Highway 287 near Lafayette on Monday. CBS

Highway 287 was closed for a time during the crash investigation and cleanup. All lanes reopened after 9 a.m.