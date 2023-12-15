1 injured in Fort Collins 2-alarm apartment fire

One person was injured in an apartment fire in Fort Collins late Thursday night. The fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment building in the 2700 block of Edinburgh Street.

Fire crews with Poudre Fire rushed to the 2-alarm apartment fire late Thursday night. Poudre Fire

Firefighters with Poudre Fire Authority rushed to put out the fire and when they arrived, they found one person during the primary search of the building.

That person was rushed to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire and keep it contained to the unit where it started. What caused the fire is being investigated.