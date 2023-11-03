Watch CBS News
1 injured, 1 in custody after student stabbed at George Washington High School

By Kasey Richardson

The Denver Police Department tweeted Friday afternoon that one student was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed by another student.

Around 3:39 p.m. the department tweeted that a stabbing was reported in the 600 block of S. Monaco Street with one victim located and a suspect in custody. 

The department issued an update saying the victim appeared to have suffered injuries to their left arm and hand. 

DPD confirmed that it was a student injured in the incident and they're expected to be OK. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

