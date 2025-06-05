Watch CBS News
1 dead in shooting with police officers in Colorado

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
One person was shot and killed in Broomfield on Thursday afternoon. Broomfield police officers said they were negotiating with a man who possibly had a weapon in the parking lot of the A Precious Child location. 

Police said during the negotiations that everyone inside was safe and neighboring buildings were urged to lock their doors and take shelter inside. 

broomfield-secure-mode-frame-6162.png
CBS Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene at A Precious Child in Broomfield.  CBS

A short time later, Broomfield police updated the situation to reflect that one person was deceased at the scene and that no officers were injured. 

The deceased has not been identified. 

Jennifer McRae

