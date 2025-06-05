1 dead in shooting with police officers in Colorado
One person was shot and killed in Broomfield on Thursday afternoon. Broomfield police officers said they were negotiating with a man who possibly had a weapon in the parking lot of the A Precious Child location.
Police said during the negotiations that everyone inside was safe and neighboring buildings were urged to lock their doors and take shelter inside.
A short time later, Broomfield police updated the situation to reflect that one person was deceased at the scene and that no officers were injured.
The deceased has not been identified.