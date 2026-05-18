1 dead after RTD's A Line strikes person on tracks in Denver

One person was struck and killed by an A Line heavy commuter train traveling to Denver Union Station on Sunday night. According to RTD, the trespasser was struck about 11:30 p.m. near Quebec Street and Smith Road.

CBS

RTD investigators said the person died at the scene. Investigators with the Denver Police Department are leading the investigation.

There were 112 passengers on board the train who were then transported by bus shuttles to their destination stop. RTD said a bus bridge was established between Union Station and the Peoria Station that continued through Monday morning.