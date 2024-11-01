3 dead, others injured in house party shooting northwest of Denver

Three people killed, three others hurt in house party shooting in Northglenn

Police in Northglenn rushed to a large house party at Belford Drive and Bruce Lane just after midnight on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

That neighborhood is located southwest of I-25 and 104th Avenue.

One person was killed in the shooting and five others were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning. Two of those five who were injured have died at the hospital.

The identities of those who have died have not been released.

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated. When officers arrived at the house, there were still 20 to 25 people there.

Officers told CBS News Colorado they are working to identify the suspects and believe there are multiple shooters. Investigators said they don't believe there is any threat to the public.

Denver police assisted Northglenn police with the shooting investigation on Friday. Officers were led to 22nd and Humboldt in Denver where a shelter in place was in effect just after 9 a.m.