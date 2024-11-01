Watch CBS News
Local News

3 dead, others injured in house party shooting northwest of Denver

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Three people killed, three others hurt in house party shooting in Northglenn
Three people killed, three others hurt in house party shooting in Northglenn 01:34

Police in Northglenn rushed to a large house party at Belford Drive and Bruce Lane just after midnight on a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. 

morning-copter-frame-30938.jpg
The shooting scene at Belford Drive and Bruce Lane in Northglenn.  CBS

That neighborhood is located southwest of I-25 and 104th Avenue. 

One person was killed in the shooting and five others were rushed to the hospital early Friday morning. Two of those five who were injured have died at the hospital. 

northglenn-shooting-2.jpg
The scene of the shooting at a house party in Northglenn on Nov. 1. CBS

The identities of those who have died have not been released.

What happened leading up to the shooting is being investigated. When officers arrived at the house, there were still 20 to 25 people there. 

northglenn-shooting-3.jpg
Northglenn police said two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting at a house party. CBS

Officers told CBS News Colorado they are working to identify the suspects and believe there are multiple shooters. Investigators said they don't believe there is any threat to the public.

abeyta-am-lu7-frame-265666.jpg
Northglenn police investigated a shooting at a house party. CBS

Denver police assisted Northglenn police with the shooting investigation on Friday. Officers were led to 22nd and Humboldt in Denver where a shelter in place was in effect just after 9 a.m.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.