1 dead, at least 2 injured in Adams County house party shooting
Adams County deputies responded to an early morning shooting at the 100 block of East 70th Avenue after reports of a shooting at a house party.
When they arrived, one person was already dead, the sheriff's office said. At least two others were injured, one of whom was taken to a hospital.
The shooting was reported around 4:25 a.m. Sunday.
Few other details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.
