Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, at least 2 injured in Adams County house party shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

CBS News Live
CBS News Colorado Live

Adams County deputies responded to an early morning shooting at the 100 block of East 70th Avenue after reports of a shooting at a house party.

When they arrived, one person was already dead, the sheriff's office said. At least two others were injured, one of whom was taken to a hospital.

The shooting was reported around 4:25 a.m. Sunday.

Few other details were immediately available. An investigation is ongoing.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 23, 2022 / 9:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.