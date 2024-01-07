Watch CBS News
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting near Elmhurst Avenue in Highlands Ranch

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Highlands Ranch. 

Deputies responded Saturday morning around 10:24 a.m. to a shots fired report that was possibly related to a family disturbance in the 800 block of Elmhurst Avenue and located one person who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DCSO. 

gdrpfoewiaapxca-copy.jpg
Douglas County Sheriff's Office

DCSO says one person was taken into custody and there is no ongoing danger to the community. 

A death investigation is now underway and the Douglas County Coroner will release the identification of the victim. 

