1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting near Elmhurst Avenue in Highlands Ranch

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Highlands Ranch.

Deputies responded Saturday morning around 10:24 a.m. to a shots fired report that was possibly related to a family disturbance in the 800 block of Elmhurst Avenue and located one person who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to DCSO.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

DCSO says one person was taken into custody and there is no ongoing danger to the community.

A death investigation is now underway and the Douglas County Coroner will release the identification of the victim.