Driver shot and killed in Aurora, passenger found shot inside crashed vehicle arrested
One of the men who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Aurora late Thursday night has been taken into police custody. The other man who was found shot, the driver, died at the scene.
Police said they responded to a report of a crash involving a grey Toyota Camry in the 13600 block of East Bates Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.
The driver, 21, died at the scene. The passenger, a 47-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was placed into police custody at the hospital.
Investigators believe the driver and passenger were driving when the gun the passenger was holding went off. It is unclear the relationship between the driver and passenger at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).
