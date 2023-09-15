Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver shot and killed in Aurora, passenger found shot inside crashed vehicle arrested

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

1 dead, 1 arrested after 2 men found shot inside crashed vehicle east of I-225
1 dead, 1 arrested after 2 men found shot inside crashed vehicle east of I-225 00:21

One of the men who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Aurora late Thursday night has been taken into police custody. The other man who was found shot, the driver, died at the scene. 

aurora-deadly-crash-shooting-arrest.jpg
One of the men who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Aurora late Thursday night has been taken into police custody. CBS

Police said they responded to a report of a crash involving a grey Toyota Camry in the 13600 block of East Bates Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. 

aurora-deadly-shooting-crash-heather-gardens.jpg
  One of the men who was found shot inside a crashed vehicle in Aurora late Thursday night has been taken into police custody. CBS

The driver, 21, died at the scene. The passenger, a 47-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. He was placed into police custody at the hospital. 

Investigators believe the driver and passenger were driving when the gun the passenger was holding went off. It is unclear the relationship between the driver and passenger at this time. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867).  

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 11:05 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.