1 arrested after woman's body found inside burning home in Fort Collins

One man has been arrested after he was found outside a home in Fort Collins that had been destroyed by fire earlier this week. Before dawn Tuesday morning, Poudre Valley Fire crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.

CBS

Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m Tuesday due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of the structure. Crews worked to extinguish the fire from the outside.

Fort Collins Police Detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation into the fire. Detectives were unable to reach the adult female who lived at the home. Police provided security at the home throughout the night. While officers were watching the home, they noticed an adult male near the home.

Officers contacted the male and it was discovered that he had warrants for his arrest and there was an active protection order prohibiting him from being near the home. He was arrested and booked into the Larimer County Detention Center on the warrant as well as a new charge of Violation of a Protection Order.

On Wednesday, investigators entered the home and found what is believed to be a deceased adult female's remains inside the home.

CBS

"I'm grateful for the strong relationships we have with our regional and federal partners. Our detectives are working seamlessly with them and the resources available to figure out what happened in this case and will continue to do so until more questions are answered. Our hearts go out to those impacted by this tragedy," said Lieutenant Jeremy Yonce who oversees the Fort Collins Police Detectives investigating this case.

The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Larimer County Coroner. Police do not believe there is any threat to the public. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, are asked to contact Detective Corporal Tessa Jakobsson at 970-221-6575 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. No further information will be released at this time.