Crews unable to immediately enter 2-story house after fire contained in Fort Collins

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A two-story house was fully engulfed in flames in Fort Collins when Poudre Valley Fire Authority crews arrived on scene early on Tuesday. 

According to Poudre Valley Fire, crews responded to the home in the 2000 block of Churchill Court near Kent Way, where the home was covered in flames.

Firefighters had to take a defensive approach to the fire when they arrived at the scene just after 4:30 a.m., so  crews had not been able to enter the home for safety reasons even after the fire had been contained as of 5:30 a.m. 

There was no immediate information about anyone who might have been inside during the time of the fire early on Tuesday. 

Crews began to clear the scene around 6:45 a.m. There was no immediate information about possible damage to any other nearby homes. 

