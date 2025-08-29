1 arrested in Colorado, accused in deadly Adams County shooting
One person has been arrested, accused in connection with Thursday's deadly shooting in Adams County, Colorado. According to investigators, the suspect was arrested on Thursday afternoon at their place of employment.
Adams County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of East 88th Avenue and Welby Road at the Chaparral Village community just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies did not reveal the identity of either the victim or the shooting suspect. What happened leading up to the shooting and the relationship between the suspect and the victim is being investigated.