1 arrested in Colorado, accused in deadly Adams County shooting

One person has been arrested, accused in connection with Thursday's deadly shooting in Adams County, Colorado. According to investigators, the suspect was arrested on Thursday afternoon at their place of employment.

Crime scene tape blocks off access to a neighborhood in Adams County where deputies conducted a homicide investigation. CBS

Adams County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of East 88th Avenue and Welby Road at the Chaparral Village community just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies did not reveal the identity of either the victim or the shooting suspect. What happened leading up to the shooting and the relationship between the suspect and the victim is being investigated.

Adams County deputies searched for a suspect in a deadly shooting early Thursday morning. CBS