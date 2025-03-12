Over 1.2 million passengers expected through Denver International Airport over 2-week spring break period

As students, teachers and families prepare to be off for spring break, the roads and airports will be fairly busy. According to the Denver International Airport, from March 13 through March 29, they are expecting 1,227,118 passengers. This is an 8% increase from 2024. Officials say they are expecting more than 80,000 passengers per day on March 14, March 16 and March 21.

The peak time of travel includes 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m., 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Denver International Airport CBS

Officials are reminding everyone of the options they can use when flying through the airport. The south security checkpoint requires all laptops and liquids out of your bag when traveling through. The west security checkpoint does not require liquids and laptops to be taken out. The machine checks for you.

When going through either security checkpoint, make sure to have your boarding pass and government-issued ID available. For your flight, no matter what time it is scheduled for, arrive at least two hours early so you don't miss it.

"If this is your first time traveling through the Denver International Airport, you should know it is a pretty big airport," Keylen Villagrana, Public Information Officer for the Denver International Airport. "Make sure you are giving yourself enough time. With how much we have expanded our concourses, it may be a longer walk. Try your best to arrive two hours before so that way, you have plenty of time and you are not rushing."

Also, use FlyDenver.com to check garage availability and TSA wait times. These provide live updates so it will make your travel easier.