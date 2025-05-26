Watch CBS News
Local News

Zion man charged with robbing restaurant at knifepoint in Beach Park

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A Zion man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Beach Park last week.

Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Shane L. Lones, 41, with one count of armed robbery.

On Thursday, at approximately 7:35 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fast-food restaurant in the 38900 block of North Lewis Road, Beach Park, for an armed robbery. Sheriff's deputies arrived and spoke to the two employees of the restaurant, who were not hurt.

Deputies said a man entered the business wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a surgical mask to cover his face. He produced a knife and demanded money. After stealing money from the cash register, he fled on foot.

Surveillance footage caught Lones entering a vehicle and leaving the scene. Detectives used Flock cameras in the area to obtain additional information about the vehicle, including its license plate.

On Friday afternoon, Zion police officers found Lones in a vehicle near his residence and arrested him.

Sheriff's detectives obtained and executed search warrants for Lones' vehicle and apartment, where they recovered the clothing he wore during the robbery.

The State's Attorney's Office petitioned to detain Lones while awaiting trial. On Saturday, a judge ordered Lones to be held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.