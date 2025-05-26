Zion man charged with robbing restaurant at knifepoint in Beach Park

A Zion man was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Beach Park last week.

Lake County State's Attorney's Office charged Shane L. Lones, 41, with one count of armed robbery.

On Thursday, at approximately 7:35 p.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to a fast-food restaurant in the 38900 block of North Lewis Road, Beach Park, for an armed robbery. Sheriff's deputies arrived and spoke to the two employees of the restaurant, who were not hurt.

Deputies said a man entered the business wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and a surgical mask to cover his face. He produced a knife and demanded money. After stealing money from the cash register, he fled on foot.

Surveillance footage caught Lones entering a vehicle and leaving the scene. Detectives used Flock cameras in the area to obtain additional information about the vehicle, including its license plate.

On Friday afternoon, Zion police officers found Lones in a vehicle near his residence and arrested him.

Sheriff's detectives obtained and executed search warrants for Lones' vehicle and apartment, where they recovered the clothing he wore during the robbery.

The State's Attorney's Office petitioned to detain Lones while awaiting trial. On Saturday, a judge ordered Lones to be held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.