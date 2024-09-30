All eyes are on Zach LaVine, now fully healthy, as helps new Bulls team

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After failing to make it into the play-in stage the past two seasons, and losing scoring leader DeMar DeRozan, expectations are understandably low for the remade Bulls.

On the eve of training camp at the Advocate Center Monday, all eyes were on the $215 million man, Zach LaVine.

After playing in just 25 games last year due to a foot injury, LaVine entered training camp fully healthy—focusing on helping a new-look young Bulls team while leaving trade rumors behind.

"When you go through a long offseason like I have, you get to learn a lot about yourself and the company you keep. I have an extremely well support system. I'm in a great situation, a great headspace. I'm fully healthy right now, which I don't take for granted," said LaVine. "Anything negative that'll try and pin me, the organization, the rumors, drama, whatever it is—I leave that in the past. I'm focusing a lot on this camp right now; going forward on, you know, this team and helping, learning."

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine had made an impression with his fitness.

"I've always appreciated my conversations with Zach, just because they've always been open and honest. You know, I think he's worked hard at the relationship. So have I for the time that we've been together," Donovan said. "Quite honestly, I think, at least seeing him in September, I feel like maybe the last two years, this is the best he's come in health-wise."

Lonzo Ball also said he is feeling good coming back from his three knee surgeries necessitated by a torn miniscus, and expects to be ready to play on opening night.

"Obviously, I'm not going to be as athletic as I was before, but I feel like, you know, skill and IQ can go a long way—especially in the league," Ball said. "I just feel like this was just my journey. I mean, it's not like I wanted to get hurt. It's just something that happened. You've got to deal with obstacles that come in your life, and overcome them in the best way you know how to."

Ball is relatively healthy and playing five-on-five again. The Bulls will see how his left knee holds up during more intense practices—but it seems anything from the former number two pick will be a bonus.