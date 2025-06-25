Watch CBS News
Northbound I-294 reopens after deadly wrong-way crash in north Chicago suburb

By
Elyssa Kaufman
A driver was killed and two other people were injured after a wrong-way crash on I-294 in Glenview, Illinois, on Wednesday morning. 

According to Illinois State Police, a car was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and hit another car near Golf Road just before 2 a.m. 

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on the scene, ISP said. 

The driver and passenger of the car that was hit were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released. 

All northbound lanes were shut down just north of Golf Road and reopened before 7 a.m. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

