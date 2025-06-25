Northbound I-294 reopens after deadly wrong-way crash in north Chicago suburb

Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down northbound I-294 in north Chicago suburb

A driver was killed and two other people were injured after a wrong-way crash on I-294 in Glenview, Illinois, on Wednesday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, a car was driving southbound in the northbound lanes and hit another car near Golf Road just before 2 a.m.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead on the scene, ISP said.

A horrific, fiery wrong way crash between a car & box truck on NB I-294 north of Golf Road has left one person dead & closed NB 294 Dempster-Willow TFN. Use Milwaukee Ave, Waukegan Rd or the OB Edens/Route 41 . (Photos: Captured News). More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/lWA3vXTnQU — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) June 25, 2025

The driver and passenger of the car that was hit were taken to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately released.

All northbound lanes were shut down just north of Golf Road and reopened before 7 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.