CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 is Working for Chicago making sure you know about job openings.

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair at its Rogers Park station, near Devon and Clark.

The job fair is happening from 11:00 a.m. until 2 p.m. and you can meet employees to ask questions about the job. You can apply online at USPS.com/careers.

The United States Postal Service is actively recruiting for many positions that may be perfect for you. Whether full time, part time or seasonal positions, we have options available: https://t.co/PMmLLZ2CDD



And for tips on where and how to apply: https://t.co/J45huly6sD pic.twitter.com/HZhQEhpt3z — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) September 13, 2022