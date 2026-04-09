Workers on strike at Illinois State University

More than 300 building services, dining services, and grounds workers at Illinois State University were on strike Thursday, as their union says it continues to push for fair wages.

The university's contract with AFSCME Local 1110 expired at the end of June last year.

The university, located in downstate Normal, Illinois, said it gave the union an offer a day before it went on strike.

But the union said ISU refused to offer any retroactive pay for 2025, and is trying to take away a longstanding contract provision that ensures union members receive at least the same wage increases as other university employees.

Illinois State University said it is "committed to continuing normal operations to the fullest extent possible."

The university said it does not believe the strike is in the best interests of its employees or the university community. But ISU said it respects the rights of its employees represented by the union to participate in the strike.