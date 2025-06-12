Watch CBS News
More armed robberies reported involving work site employees on West Side, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police are extending their warning to residents on the city's West Side after three more robberies were reported this week.

The robberies happened on Tuesday in the morning and afternoon hours in Garfield Park.

This follows the four previously reported robberies that happened since June 5.

In each incident, police said the suspect approached the victims who were at work sites on foot while brandishing a black handgun and demanded their property before leaving the scene.

In one of the incidents, the suspect took the victim's vehicle.

Police said the incidents happened on the following dates and locations:

  • 4300 block of West Washington Boulevard on June 5, at 12:25 p.m.
  • 4400 block of West Monroe Street on June 5, at 4:10 p.m.
  • 0-100 block of South Kilbourn Avenue on June 5, around 4:11 p.m.
  • 4600 block of West Maypole Avenue on June 8, at 5:26 p.m.
  • 4100 block of West Gladys Avenue on June 10, at 11:45 a.m.
  • 4200 block of West Monroe Street on June 10, at 12 p.m.
  • 4000 block of West Wilcox Street on June 10, at 12:25 p.m.

The suspect was described as an African American male between 16 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-1, 140-150 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the back, black pants, white/black gym shoes, and a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com

