Chicago police seek man wanted in 3 West Garfield Park armed robberies

Chicago police are searching for the man they say robbed three people at gunpoint on Thursday on the city's West Side.

The robberies happened during the afternoon hours in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said in each incident, the suspect approached the victims on foot while brandishing a black handgun and demanded their property before leaving the scene.

Two of the victims were working at construction sites when they were robbed, police said.

Incident dates and locations:

4300 block of West Washington Boulevard 12:25 p.m.

4400 block of West Monroe Street at 4:10 p.m.

0-100 block of South Kilbourn Avenue around 4:11 p.m.

The suspect was described as an African American male between 16 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot-1, 140-150 pounds, with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the back, black pants, white/black gym shoes, and a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 4 detectives at 312-746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.