Boys hurt in Chicago Fourth of July mass shooting have long road to recovery, family says

CHICAGO (CBS) – Nearly two weeks after two women and a child were fatally shot and two other children were critically hurt in a mass shooting on Chicago's South Side on the Fourth of July, their family is demanding justice.

The three victims killed were Capri Edwards, 24, Nakeeshia Strong, 45, and Strong's 7-year-old son Bryson Orr. The two other young boys who were shot were still recovering in the hospital as of this week.

The shooting came early during a particularly violent Fourth of July weekend.

The family told CBS News Chicago that the wounded boys still have a long road of recovery ahead of them. They're going to need therapy once they are released from the hospital.

Markita Scott, Edwards' mother, said she still hasn't been able to buy her daughter.

"I pray with him and he shakes like he's angry because he can't wake up on his own," said Alicia Scott, through tears, referring to her nephew, Scotty, 5, otherwise known as SJ.

The boy was still at Comer Children's Hospital this week after he was one of five shot in the early morning hours of July 4 in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

"SJ is still, he's sedated," Markita Scott said. "He sometimes opens his eyes, but because he can't move, he shakes."

The boy's cousin, Colby, 8, nicknamed Jacoby, was also still in the hospital. Markita Scott is SJ and Jacoby's grandmother.

"Jacoby is still having like a lot of trauma and nightmares, and he jumps up out of his sleep," Markita said. "He wakes up and looks around to see if somebody is there with him."

Alicia Scott added, "That breaks my heart so bad and I just don't understand how could someone do that to kids?"

The family said they're uncertain when both boys will be released from the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue and were investigating if it stemmed from an altercation.

"I'm also still grieving for my daughter, making plans," Markita Scott. "I'm still needing help as far as her funeral expenses. I'm needing help with so many other different things, and it's like nobody's stepping up."

While the boys recover in the hospital, Alicia says she's calling for justice.

"Like, see something, say something!" she said. "It ain't about no snitch or none of that. Turn them in. Turn yourself in. Turn your kids in. Turn your brother in. Turn your niece in."

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.