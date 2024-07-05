Chicago beefs up police presence after already violent Fourth of July holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After an already violent Fourth of July holiday with multiple mass shootings in Chicago, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office announced new measures on Friday in hopes of beefing up security.

The new measures came after three separate mass shootings in less than 24 hours, including one early Thursday morning in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, which left two women and an 8-year-old boy dead and two other children in critical condition.

The victims were two women, identified by the family as Capri Edwards, 24, Nakeeshia Strong, 45, and Strong's 7-year-old son Bryson Orr, who died. Two other boys, ages 5 and 8, were injured.

The two children injured were still recovering at Comer Children's Hospital on Friday.

Friends, family, and Mayor Johnson were expected to gather on Friday afternoon at the scene of that shooting to honor those killed.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection with the shooting.

Additional safety measures

In the wake of the violence, Johnson announced new measures in hopes of beefing up security across the city.

"We are devastated by the recent violence that has left our city in a state of grief and we extend out heartfelt condolences to the families and communities impacted by these recent events," Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson said the Chicago Police Department will utilize officers whose days off were previously canceled for the weekend to "maximize presence and ensure prompt incident response."

The city will hold a community rally at 71st Place and Woodlawn Avenue at 6 p.m. to "promote bonding, support, and healing."

Police will also activate an "Emergency Services Assistance Center at Fosco Park on South Racine Avenue to "provide emergency support services to community residents."