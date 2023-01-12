Woman, 61, stabbed inside business in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 61-year-old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed inside a business in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday morning.

Chicago police said around 7:20 a.m., an unknown woman approached the victim inside the business, in the 4300 block of West 26th Street, and stabbed her in the lower left leg.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect fled westbound from the scene in a red sedan.

No arrests have been made.