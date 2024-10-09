Woman, 72, dies after being hit by pickup truck in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — A 72-year-old woman died after being struck by a pickup truck in Aurora, Illinois, last week.

The Aurora Police Department said that on Thursday, Oct. 3, just before 6 p.m., police and fire crews arrived at the intersection of East New York Street and West Park Place for a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash involving a gray 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Officers located the woman, identified as Maria Herrera of Aurora, suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Ascension Mercy Hospital by fire crews and later airlifted to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, where she died the next day.

The intersection of East New York Street and West Park Place was closed for several hours for investigation.

Preliminary investigation indicated the Silverado driver was making a southbound turn onto West Park Place from East New York Street when he noticed the pedestrian walking eastbound. The pedestrian was reportedly looking at her phone while crossing the street, police said.

The driver attempted to stop but was unable to avoid the collision, which occurred at a low speed.

The DuPage County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division.

Anyone with information is asked to call 630-256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us.