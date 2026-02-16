Woman shot, wounded in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

A woman was hospitalized Monday after being shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

Police said at 5:20 a.m., the woman was outside in the 1600 block of West 82nd Street, near Ashland Avenue, when she was shot twice.

The woman was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was reported in good condition and was expected to recover.

Police said the woman was not cooperative, and detectives were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting as of late Monday morning.