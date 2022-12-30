Watch CBS News
Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 57-year-old woman is wounded after being shot in the South shore neighborhood Friday morning.

Police said around 3 a.m., the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain.

She was shot in the right leg and was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody. 

December 30, 2022

