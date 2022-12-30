Woman, 57, shot while walking in South Shore
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 57-year-old woman is wounded after being shot in the South shore neighborhood Friday morning.
Police said around 3 a.m., the woman was walking on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain.
She was shot in the right leg and was taken by the Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition.
No one is in custody.
