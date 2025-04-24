Woman hit in leg by gunfire from outside residence in South Chicago, police say

Woman hit in her leg after bullet flies through window in South Chicago

A woman was critically hurt after she was shot while inside a residence on the city's South Side Wednesday night.

It happened in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood just before midnight.

Chicago police said the 30-year-old woman was inside a residence when a bullet flew through a window and hit her in the left thigh.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.