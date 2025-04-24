Watch CBS News
Woman hit in leg by gunfire from outside residence in South Chicago, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A woman was critically hurt after she was shot while inside a residence on the city's South Side Wednesday night.

It happened in the 8800 block of South Burley Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood just before midnight.

Chicago police said the 30-year-old woman was inside a residence when a bullet flew through a window and hit her in the left thigh. 

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

As of Thursday, no arrests were made.

Area 2 detectives are investigating. 

