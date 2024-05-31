Watch CBS News
Woman, 54, accidentally shot after being mistaken as burglar on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot inside a residence in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday night.

Chicago police said just before midnight, a 59-year-old man was inside the residence in the 6700 block of South Prairie Avenue when he thought someone was attempting to break in.

He fired one shot when the door opened and struck the known victim in the right side of her face, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area One Detectives were investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on May 31, 2024 / 10:00 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

