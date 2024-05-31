Woman, 54, accidentally shot after being mistaken as burglar on Chicago's South Side

Woman accidently shot in face on Chicago's South Side

Woman accidently shot in face on Chicago's South Side

Woman accidently shot in face on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized after being shot inside a residence in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Thursday night.

Chicago police said just before midnight, a 59-year-old man was inside the residence in the 6700 block of South Prairie Avenue when he thought someone was attempting to break in.

He fired one shot when the door opened and struck the known victim in the right side of her face, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area One Detectives were investigating the incident.

No further information was immediately available.