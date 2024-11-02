Woman shot, killed in funeral procession in south Chicago suburbs

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A woman was shot and killed while taking part of a funeral procession in south suburban Dixmoor Saturday.

At 12:01 p.m., Dixmoor police were called to 147th Street and Seeley Avenue—where they found a white Jaguar sport-utility vehicle had crashed into a house, Dixmoor police Chief Lionel Smith said in a statement. Inside the vehicle, police found the woman who had been driving had suffered gunshot wounds.

The woman had been part of a funeral procession that had just left St. Mark's Church in Harvey, police said.

The victim, Rhomesha Turner, 34, of Calumet Park, was taken by Bud's Ambulance to the UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, where she died.

At 147th Street and Seeley Avenue, tire marks were seen in the grass and the property of the homeowner into whose home Turner's SUV crashed was damaged.

Turner's shoe was also left behind at the scene.

Police said the shooting appeared to be isolated.

Dixmoor police are investigating along with Illinois State Police. Late Saturday, police were still trying to figure out who fired the shots and how the chain of events happened.