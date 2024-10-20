Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in shooting on Chicago's South Side

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed overnight near 38th and Ellis
Man shot and killed overnight near 38th and Ellis 00:25

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Oakland neighborhood.

Police said, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 38th and Ellis, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

A witness told police two gunmen got into a white vehicle and fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Chevelle Carter, of Calumet Park.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Area 1 detectives were investigating.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.