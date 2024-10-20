Man killed in shooting on Chicago's South Side

Man shot and killed overnight near 38th and Ellis

Man shot and killed overnight near 38th and Ellis

Man shot and killed overnight near 38th and Ellis

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in the Oakland neighborhood.

Police said, around 8:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 38th and Ellis, and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

A witness told police two gunmen got into a white vehicle and fled the scene after the shooting.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Chevelle Carter, of Calumet Park.

No one was in custody Sunday morning. Area 1 detectives were investigating.