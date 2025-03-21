Woman shot in head while walking in Chicago's West Garfield Park

Woman shot in head while walking on West Side

Woman shot in head while walking on West Side

A woman was shot in her head while walking outside Thursday night on the city's West Side.

Chicago police said the 28-year-old victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Polk Street just before 9:30 p.m. when she heard shots and felt pain.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the head and fell to the ground.

Fire crews treated her and then took her to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

As of Friday morning, no arrests were made.

Area 4 detectives are investigating.