Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman in critical condition after shot while driving on Wentworth

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Englewood crash on Wentworth leaves woman in critical condition
Englewood crash on Wentworth leaves woman in critical condition 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's new surveillance video showing a shooting and crash in Englewood that sent a woman to a hospital in critical condition.

It happened at the intersection of 63rd and Wentworth and it happened Wednesday night just before 9:30.

A 43-year-old woman inside a silver SUV was stopped at a red light when someone in a black Ford sedan fired shots at her car.

There was a crash and another crash involving two cars at the same time on the top right of your screen. Chicago police are investigating.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 5:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.