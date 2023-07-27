Woman in critical condition after shot while driving on Wentworth
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's new surveillance video showing a shooting and crash in Englewood that sent a woman to a hospital in critical condition.
It happened at the intersection of 63rd and Wentworth and it happened Wednesday night just before 9:30.
A 43-year-old woman inside a silver SUV was stopped at a red light when someone in a black Ford sedan fired shots at her car.
There was a crash and another crash involving two cars at the same time on the top right of your screen. Chicago police are investigating.
