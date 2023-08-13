Woman seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Algonquin hit-and-run

ALGONQUIN, Ill. (CBS) – A 25-year-old Lake in the Hills woman is seriously hurt after a hit-and-run crash in Algonquin Saturday night.

Police say around 9:09 p.m., officers received a call of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Route 62 and South River Road. Arriving units found the woman lying in the roadway.

Initial reports reveal the woman was utilizing the crosswalk and attempted to cross the street when a dark SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox, struck her and left the scene.

Witnesses say the inner lane of eastbound traffic had stopped to allow the victim to cross when the SUV traveling eastbound in the far right outside lane hit her.

The victim was transported to Huntley Northwestern Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The accident caused a closure of the inside lanes of eastbound and westbound Route 62. Outside lanes of Route 62 were used to maintain traffic flow for both eastbound and westbound directions. Lanes were closed for nearly four hours.

APD was assisted by the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.