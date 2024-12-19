Woman killed, man wounded in shooting at Gary, Indiana, home, police say

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — A woman was killed and a man was wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting at their home in Gary, Indiana, according to police.

Just before 7:30 p.m., Gary police received a call about a man down in front of a residence in the 1100 block of North Warren Street. Arriving officers found the man, 69, lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound.

As officers were securing the scene, they found blood that led into the home. Officers entered and found a woman, 73, who was also shot.

Gary Fire Department arrived on scene and took the woman to St Catherine's Hospital, where she died. The man was taken to Methodist Northlake Hospital for treatment.



Police said both victims were the homeowners of the residence. It was also learned that the victim's vehicle, a blue Nissan Xterra with personalized plates that read "Blue Mom," was taken after the shooting.

The suspect left the scene in the vehicle and was described as a black male wearing a coat and ski mask.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sergeant James Nielsen at 219 755-3855.