Woman, 65, killed in hit-and-run crash in southwest suburban Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (CBS)— A 65-year-woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Downers Grove Thursday night.

Police say the woman was found in the roadway just after 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Ogden Avenue.

Preliminary investigation into the crash indicated that the victim was crossing the street when she was hit by a dark-colored, small to midsized Honda or Acura SUV heading westbound on Ogden.

The Downers Grove Police Department and the DuPage M.E.R.I.T. Major Crash Reconstruction Team are investigating the crash. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Downers Grove Police Department at 630-434-5600.